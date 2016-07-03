Millions of Syrians living in Turkey will have a chance to become citizens of the country that gave them shelter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Speaking in the southern Turkish province of Kilis, which borders Syria and hosts more than 120,000 Syrians, Erdogan said that many of the Syrians now in Turkey want to become Turkish citizens.

"There are steps our Interior Ministry has taken on the issue," he said.

"We will give the chance to [acquire] citizenship by helping out these brothers and sisters by monitoring through offices set up by the ministry."

Around 2.7 million Syrians who have fled the devastating civil war in their country have taken shelter inside Turkey.

Turkey hosts the world's largest population of refugees and it has sharply criticised European nations for failing to open their borders to those fleeing the six year long civil war in Syria, which has created the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.

Turkish citizenship will help ease many of the problems Syrians face. Such a move will allow them to travel more freely, get proper jobs and have access to health services and education for children.