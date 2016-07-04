France swept emphatically into the Euro 2016 semi-finals and broughtIceland's fairytale run to a crushing halt as Olivier Giroud scored twice in a 5-2 win on Sunday to set up a mouth-watering last-four clash with Germany.

Paul Pogba, Dimitri Payet and Antoine Griezmann were also on target in a one-sided romp at the Stade de France that proved a nightmare end to war-weary Iceland's improbable Euro dreams.

Having fairly comfortably eased past England into the quarter-finals, Iceland, the smallest nation ever to have qualified for the European Championship, with a population of 330,000, were 4-0 down inside the first half.

They tried to rally after the break with a goal from Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, and added a late consolation through Birkir Bjarnason, but the damage had already been done.

France, who had not been past the quarter-finals since they won the tournament in 2000, eased off and cruised home and will no doubt feel they are warming up nicely ahead of Thursday's semi-final against world champions Germany in Marseille.

"I am delighted for the players as they deserve this, and for these fans who have been behind us for months," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

"To be able to offer them something to make them smile and feel happy and have another week in it -- I'm delighted about that."

Incredibly proud

The French boss will also have been happy to see midfield powerhouse Pogba finally stamp his authority on a match, having struggled in the early games, while striker Giroud silenced some of his critics with a man-of-the-match performance.

For Iceland, a revved-up France team, packed with attacking talent and aggressive running, proved a game too far, but they leave their first major tournament with their heads held high.

"We're disappointed but still incredibly proud," said captain Aron Gunnarsson. "It's been such an amazing experience, it's been a lot of hard work and the supporters have been fantastic. They're still singing, it's unbelievable."