Roger Federer staged a sensational Wimbledon escape act on Wednesday as the seven-time champion saved three match points and came from two sets down to clinch a semifinal clash with Milos Raonic.

Federer fought back from the brink in a Centre Court thriller as the world number three defeated Croatian ninth seed Marin Cilic 6-7 (4/7), 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9), 6-3 to reach a record-equalling 11th semifinal at the All England Club.

The 34-year-old also claimed a new record for Grand Slam match wins of 307 as he made a 40th semi-final at the majors.

Federer's dramatic triumph was his 84th win at Wimbledon -- taking him level with Jimmy Connors -- and gave him a semifinal against Canadian sixth seed Raonic as he continues his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title and a record eighth All England Club crown.

"Marin is such a wonderful player and I knew I was in so much trouble in the third set and in the fourth," said Federer.

"I just tried to stay in the match and hoped for his level to drop and get a bit lucky. That happened and obviously the breaker was crazy.''

"My legs and back were there and serving was key, plus mentally this will give me a hell of a boost."

Raonic enjoyed far more serene progress to his second Wimbledon semifinal as he ended Sam Querrey's surprise run to the last eight with a 6-4, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 victory on Court One.

The 25-year-old will hope it is third time lucky after losing his previous two Grand Slam semifinals.

Now coached by former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe, Raonic blitzed American 28th seed Querrey, who had stunned defending champion Novak Djokovic in the third round.

He hit 58 winners and served 13 aces and finally looks capable of fulfilling the potential that saw his ear-marked as a future star several years ago.