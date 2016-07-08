WORLD
2 MIN READ
Famed Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi dies at 88
Abdul Sattar Edhi, the founder of one of Pakistan's biggest charity organisations, the Edhi Foundation, died at the age of 88 in Karachi.
Famed Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi dies at 88
File photo of renowned Pakistan social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi arranging relief supplies for the flood surviviors in Karachi. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2016

Famed philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, the founder of one of Pakistan's biggest welfare organisations, died in hospital late on Friday, his family said.

The announcement triggered a wave of accolades on TV and social media.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to "a great servant of humanity," and said he would receive a posthumous presidential medal and a state funeral.

The 88-year-old's reputation for austerity and generosity resonated deeply in Pakistan, a country of 190 million people whose government is riddled with corruption and where public health and welfare services are weak.

"He was the real manifestation of love for those who were socially vulnerable, impoverished, helpless and poor," PM Sharif said.

Recommended

The Edhi Foundation runs a vast fleet of ambulances, orphanages and medical clinics across the country.

Edhi's funeral on Saturday is expected to be one of the biggest in Pakistan's history.

Edhi had been ill for several years after suffering kidney failure, Edhi's son Faisal told journalists in Karachi.

"He will be buried at Edhi Village tomorrow," Sharif said.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake