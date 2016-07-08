Suicide bombers killed at least 35 people and injured 60 others in an attack near a Shiite shrine in Balad, 70 kilometres north of Baghdad. The attack took place only days after one of the deadliest bombings in the country left almost 300 people dead.

Joint Operations Command (JOC) in Iraq said in a statement three suicide bombers targeted Sayid Mohammed bin Ali al Hadi shrine.

According to security sources, a man detonated an explosive belt at the external gate of the mausoleum, allowing several gunmen to storm the site and start shooting at worshippers on the occasion of Eid al Fitr, the festival celebrated at the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.

At least one gunmen blew himself up in the middle of the crowd, according to Reuters.

The JOC statement said the third one was killed and his explosive belt was defused, without specifying which forces conducted the operation.

The site also came under rocket fire during the attack.

Pictures posted on social media showed a fire burning in the market located at the entrance of the shrine. The extent of the damage to the actual shrine is still not clear.

The attack on the Mausoleum of Sayid Mohammed reignited fears of an escalation of the sectarian strife between Iraq's Shias and Sunnis.

Prominent Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr ordered the Peace Brigade, his militia, to deploy around the shrine.