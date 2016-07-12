A recent report by the US government has shattered long held beliefs about cholesterol, which had been vilified for decades by the medical establishment. The report found no link between dietary cholesterol and heart disease, finally vindicating cholesterol.

Signalling a paradigm shift, the US government has conceded that cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern, reversing their warnings to avoid high-cholesterol food to prevent heart disease and clogged arteries.

This means eggs, butter, full fat dairy, nuts, coconut oil, and meat have now been classified as safe and have been officially removed from the nutrients of concern list. The report instead focuses on sugar and alternative sweeteners as a cause for dietary concern.

US Cardiologist at the renowned Cleveland clinic, Dr. Steven Nissen, said in a statement to USA Today, "It's the right decision. We got the dietary guidelines wrong. They've been wrong for decades."

Also adding credence to the new findings, an American study found most heart attack patients had cholesterol in the normal ranges.

Following is a list of fallacies peddled by the medical establishment for nearly half a century:

Myth #1: Low cholesterol is beneficial to health

One large Dutch study found that men with chronically low cholesterol levels were at a consistently higher risk for depression.

Similarly, Canadian researchers found that those in the lowest quarter of total cholesterol had more than six times the risk of committing suicide as did those in the highest quarter. Still other studies have linked low cholesterol to Parkinson's disease and violent behavior.

"We told people not to eat eggs. It was never based on good science," Dr. Nissen said. Advice to avoid foods high in fat and cholesterol led many people to switch to foods high in sugar and carbohydrates. "We got fatter and fatter," Nissen says. "We got more and more diabetes."

Best-selling author of health books Dr. Mark Hyman expounded on the virtues of cholesterol, "...without cholesterol you would die." He further states "...higher cholesterol can actually increase life span."