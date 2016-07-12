Venezuela's government will take over operations of a factory belonging to US personal care giant Kimberly-Clark Corp after the company suspended its business in the country, citing deteriorating economic conditions.

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro said Kimberly-Clark violated national laws and warned other companies of similar action should they halt their operations in the country.

On Saturday, Kimberly-Clark joined Bridgestone, General Mills, Procter & Gamble and other multinational corporations in scaling back operations in Venezuela amid its political crisis. The country's economy has also been hard hit by the plunging value of its main export, oil.

According to the Venezuelan government, the Kimberly-Clark plant was reopened at the 'request of the 971 workers' who had been left jobless after the US company ceased its operations.

The government will now provide funds to the workers at the plant to continue producing the basic commodities which have gradually disappeared from the market shelves across the country since the start of this year.