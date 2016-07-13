The UK's Labour Party decided on Tuesday that its leader Jeremy Corbyn has the automatic right to stand again in a new leadership contest pitting him against Angela Eagle.

Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) ruled that Corbyn would automatically appear on the ballot paper rather than having to undertake the strenuous task of finding 51 lawmakers willing to nominate him.

"The NEC has agreed that as the incumbent leader, Jeremy Corbyn will go forward onto the ballot without requiring nominations from the Parliamentary Labour Party and the European Parliamentary Labour Party," a party spokesperson said in a statement.

The decision to automatically include the veteran socialist on the leadership ballot comes following almost six hours of closed door discussions, with 33 members of the NEC participating in the vote that came out in favour of Corbyn by 18 votes to 14.

The ruling has set the stage for a struggle between Corbyn's supporters and party lawmakers who want to oust him.

The decision made by the NEC brings Corbyn up against Labour lawmaker Angela Eagle who has challenged Corbyn to a leadership contest, saying that he has failed to connect with voters and is not capable of winning a national election.

Eagle reported that she felt glad that the NEC had reached a decision, saying "I welcome the contest ahead. And I am determined to win it," on Twitter.

Corbyn has faced calls to resign as party leader ever since the June 23 referendum that called for Britain to leave the EU.