Northeast Nigeria is facing famine-like conditions which have put at risk the lives of more than 4.4 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says.

According to the UN, the situation in Borno and the Lake Chad Basin was comparable to the food crisis that hit Darfur and South Sudan and $220 million were needed for the 'next 10 weeks to keep people alive'.

Toby Lanzer, the UN's regional humanitarian coordinator for the region, said progress had been made in recent years, as the Boko-Haram militants lost control of territory.

But he said he was "horrified" by the condition of people on a recent visit to the town of Bama, adding that the situation in Dikwa and Monguno towns was "equally as worrying".

"I have worked in many, many places -- Central African Republic, Darfur, South Sudan -- and the condition of people in very rural parts of Borno state is as bad as I have ever seen," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

Nigeria, whose revenues have been hit by sustained low global oil prices, does not have the resources to cope and cannot do much more, he added.

UN accused of inaction

International NGOs have faced difficulties accessing places such as Bama, which is some 70 kilometres (45 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, because of roads still prone to ambush and attack.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said last month at least 188 people had died mainly from diarrhoea and malnutrition at a camp in the town since June 22.

MSF, in a strongly worded statement to the Guardian, also blamed top aid agencies for moving very slowly on the warnings it had sounded over the situation in Nigeria.

"We've been calling to the UN, to the headquarters of Unicef, WFP [World Food Programme], OCHA and their response has been ‘Yes, we're doing this and that'… But you cannot just be satisfied to say you built X number of latrines, delivered X bags of food when people are dying. It's not enough," Isabelle Mouniaman, head of Médecins Sans Frontières operations in Nigeria, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.