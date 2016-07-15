A gunman at the wheel of a heavy truck plowed into a crowd of thousands of people celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice on Thursday night.

Police say the truck was travelling at a high speed as the driver rammed it into a large crowd.

84 people were killed and 50 are in critical condition according to French President Francois Hollande.

Hollande said the attack had been carried out "to satisfy the cruelty of an individual, maybe a group'

He warned that France was "facing a struggle which will be long".

Among the dead were 10 children.

In the aftermath, their strollers and toys were seen strewn across the famous Promenade des Anglais, where people had gathered to watch a fireworks display.

Amateur videos shows the white truck zigzagging as it deliberately smashed into the crowd.

As people started running in panic, some parents threw their kids to safety over a side fence on the road.

The attacker was a 31-year-old Frenchman born in Tunisia.

Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel opened fire before police shot him dead.

He had been known to police for petty crimes, but not to intelligence services.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack, but President Hollande had linked it to terrorism.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said 18 of the injured were in critical condition.

The attack, which comes eight months after DAESH gunmen and suicide bombers struck Paris, seems for now to be the work of a lone assailant.

On Friday the pavements were smeared by dried blood and debris was strewn along the Mediterranean seaside promenade.

Small areas were cordoned off at regular intervals as forensic teams assessed the scene while coroner services removed covered bodies.

A Scene of Horror

"It's a scene of horror," Member of Parliament Eric Ciotti told France Info radio, saying the truck "mowed down several hundred people."