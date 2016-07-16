In an inspirational display of nationalism, millions of Turkish citizens united throughout the country and ended an attempted coup.

A faction of the military, comprising roughly a few thousand soldiers, declared martial law in the country last night as they attempted to overthrow the government.

But, the people had the last say and heeded calls made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop the coup. Millions took to the streets throughout the country and helped police disarm the coup plotters.

In addition, Turkey's three main opposition parties – the leftwing CHP, the nationalist MHP, and the pro-Kurdish HDP – all made statements against the coup attempt.

F16 fighter jets, helicopters and the echoing sound of thousands of voices chanting in celebration could be heard throughout Istanbul before dawn.

Soldiers on the Bosphorus Bridge could be seen abandoning their tanks early on Saturday morning in a Periscope video as anti-coup protesters rejoiced.

At least 161 people died and more than 1,440 were injured during the attempted coup that started on Friday night and ended on Saturday morning, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in a statement on TV, confirming an earlier report from the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Commander of the First Army, Umit Dundar, who acted as acting chief of general staff during the crisis, added that 104 soldiers involved in carrying out the failed coup were also killed.

As a faction in the army attempted to overthrow the Turkish government, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said one of the generals behind the attempted coup had been killed in a televised statement.

So far over 2,800 security personnel have been detained in wide-ranging sweeps, including five generals and 29 colonels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed hundreds of supporters at Istanbul Ataturk International Airport after landing in the early hours of Saturday.

Erdogan accused the faction of an attempt to undermine the solidarity and unity of the country. The coup has been defeated, he said, because nothing is stronger than the national will.

Erdogan and Yildirim's statements were in line with their earlier rejection of the army group's claim that they had wrested control from the government.

The coup, said to be led by Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric and onetime associate of Erdogan, began at approximately 10:30pm local time.

In an announcement, the military group accused the current government of thwarting democracy and secular rule of law in the nation. They went on to call for a new constitution.