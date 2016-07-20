Fifty three retired wrestlers have slammed the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with a class action lawsuit for lifelong head injuries they suffered during years of fighting.

This is what we have been able to gather so far:

Those behind the lawsuit include legendary names like Paul Orndorff aka Mr. Wonderful, Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal and Jimmy Snuka aka Superfly.

The entire list of plaintiffs, which also includes female wrestlers and referees, can be viewed here.

Their careers go back to as early as the 1970s.

WWE has prevailed over similar lawsuits in the past, but so many wrestlers coming together at the same time to seek compensation is going to test the WWE.

In the 214-page petition, former wrestling stars said repeated blows to the head left them with lifelong neurological problems.

The lawsuit, dubbed as 'concussion', was filed in Connecticut on Monday.

WWE downplayed the effects of body slams and beatings wrestlers took in and out of the ring.

Laurinaitis, 55, the Road Warrior Animal, has had at least 11 surgeries from the cumulative effects of his wrestling career. He suffers from headaches, dizziness, loss of memory, and fatigue:

Many wrestlers suffer from a brain disease called Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

They have multiple health issues ranging from dizziness, loss of memory to fatigue.

The petition says WWE put corporate gain before the health of its wrestlers who were given no health insurance, employee benefits or social security.