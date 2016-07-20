French President Francois Hollande confirmed on Wednesday that three French soldiers died in a helicopter accident in Libya while carrying out "dangerous intelligence operations."

"Three of our soldiers, who were involved in these operations, have been killed in a helicopter accident," Hollande said in a speech.

It is the first time the French government confirmed that French special forces operate in Libya.

Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has also confirmed the deaths, praising the troops for their "courage and devotion" without providing any further information.