A lone gunman shot dead nine people and injured 21 others after he went on a shooting spree at a busy mall in Munich on Friday night.

The attacker apparently took his own life.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that so far, three Turkish citizens were identified among the victims.

They were named as Sevda Dag, Can Leyla and Selcuk Kilic.

According to the Greek Foreign Ministry, a Greek man was among the people who died while three Kosovans were also confirmed dead.

The identity of the remaining two victims are still unknown.

The attack saw panicked shoppers fleeing the Olympia Shopping Mall a the Elite Police Unit launched a massive operation to track down what had initially been thought to be up to three assailants.

"The perpetrator was an 18-year-old German-Iranian from Munich," police chief Hubertus Andrae told reporters after the rampage.

The shooter had dual citizenship and "no criminal record".

"The motive or explanation for this crime is completely unclear."

The shooter had received psychiatric care and had no ties to the DAESH terrorist group.

A statement from authorities came after explosive experts from Munich police examined a backpack found on a dead man thought to be the lone assailant in the rampage.

Residents from the neighbourhoods near the mall arrived at the scene on Saturday morning to pay tribute to the victims.

The attacker's body was found about a kilometre away from where the shootings took place.

"We suspect terrorism," a police spokesman in the Bavarian capital said earlier.