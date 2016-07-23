Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday says pro-coup officers had forced the Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, to speak with Fethullah Gulen, who is the ringleader of the Fethullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

In an interview with France24, Erdogan accused the self-exiled cleric of being behind of the failed coup attempt which killed 246 people and injured nearly 1,500 people on July 15.

The cleric who is the cult figure for members of FETO, has been living in Pennsylvania, US for over 16 years.

"They [the coup leaders] were given instructions from Pennsylvania, and now they are starting to confess about it," Erdogan said.

"They even tried to get the army Chief of Staff, who was being held hostage, to speak to Gulen directly."

Erdogan says he's moving to clear state organs of FETO members.

"We will continue operations against these separatists. We have to rid our institutions of this cancer."