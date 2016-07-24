Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has described the July 15 coup plotters as "sick terrorists" during a Saturday appearance on Turkish television.

Yildirim said the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) did not hesitate to use Islam to justify their bloody coup attempt.

"These people are terrorists but also they are sick terrorists because they abuse Islam."

The PM said that the coup was well-planned and if the attempt had succeeded, FETO members would have been appointed to key roles in Turkey.

"Their cadres' lists for Turkey's high-ranking positions were already written."

Yildirim repeated a revelation by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that while being held hostage, coup plotters tried to force Turkish army's Chief of Staff Hulusi Akar to speak to Fetullah Gulen over the phone.

Yildirim added that Akar had blatantly refused to speak with Gulen.

Intelligence Warnings

Yildirim said Turkey's National Intelligence Service (MIT) had warned the country's military hours before Friday's coup attempt.

MIT had supplied intelligence to the Turkish Armed Forces, but measures had not been taken, Yildirim said.

"Even our commander of the Turkish Armed Forces was taken hostage, and that part is very worrying."

The coup attempt was not reported to Yildirim who was wondering why nobody informed about the deadly attack.

"I'm still looking for the answer to this question."

During his interview, he said he and the government had been trying since 2013 to tell the military how dangerous FETO is.

"We were trying to explain to the Turkish army how serious they are. But they did not heed our advice."