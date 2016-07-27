Tennis superstar Roger Federer announced on Tuesday he will miss the Olympic Games in Rio along with the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion underwent knee surgery in February prior to skipping May's French Open with a back injury.

For much of his career Federer seemed immune to the routine injuries suffered by most top athletes, until his recent knee injury which has dashed his hopes of ever winning an Olympic singles title.

"The silver lining is that this experience has made me realise how lucky I have been throughout my career with very few injuries," said Federer, who won an Olympic doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka in 2008.

"The love I have for tennis, the competition, tournaments and... the fans remains intact. I am as motivated as ever and plan to put all my energy towards coming back strong, healthy and in shape to play attacking tennis in 2017."

Prior to May this year, Federer had participated in 65 successive grand slam tournaments and the last time he was absent from one of the four majors was at the 1999 U.S. Open.