Two senior Turkish four-star generals announced their resignation on Thursday right before the country's Supreme Military Council convened in Ankara under the Turkish premier.

The resignations follow one of the most radical shake-ups in the armed forces history after the unsuccessful July 15 coup, which has already seen 149 generals dishonourably discharged.

The crucial meeting of the Supreme Military Council (YAS) brought together Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and the land, sea and air force commanders, along with other top figures untarnished by the attempted power grab. Breaking from the meeting's traditional venue of General Staff headquarters, the council convened for the first time at the prime minister's residence, the Cankaya Palace.

The Supreme Military Council decided on personnel changes needed after the coup, with lower-ranking officers expected to be fast-tracked to fill the gaps in the top positions.

Before the crucial meeting, the Turkish government decided to change the command structure of the coast guard and gendarmerie, which will now be directly tied to the interior ministry.

Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, who is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son-in-law, told reporters US-based Turkish preacher Fetullah Gulen supporters had successfully infiltrated the armed forces and authorities had been planning to purge them ahead of the coup. "Especially at the level of general, the problem is high. Quantity wise, the problem is low," he said.

Gulen has denied that he was behind the coup and urged the United States not to extradite him to Ankara.

The purge

The gathering comes a day after the government dramatically stepped up its post-coup purge, announcing mass military dismissals and closing down dozens of media outlets.

At least 87 land army generals, 30 air force generals, and 32 admirals – a total of 149 – were dishonourably discharged over their complicity in the July 15 putsch bid, said a Turkish official, confirming a government statement.

In addition, 1,099 officers and 436 junior officers have also received a dishonourable discharge, the decree added. That means a total of 1,684 military officers have been dismissed from Turkish Armed Forces.

The military has insisted only a tiny proportion of the total armed forces – which number around three quarters of a million, the second-largest in NATO after the United States – took part in the attempted coup. But 178 generals have been detained, with 151 of them already remanded in custody; around half of the 358 generals serving in Turkey.

The General Staff also said 35 planes, including 24 fighter jets, 37 helicopters, 74 tanks and three ships had been used by the coup plotters, NTV reported. It put the number of soldiers from the Gulenist network involved in the attempted putsch at 8,651, or about 1.5 per cent of the armed forces.

The events of July 15 led to the deaths of at least 246 people; more than 2,000 injured.