Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş has claimed that the attempted coup earlier this month was aimed at destabilizing the country and triggering a political crisis.

"The purpose of this coup was not to rule, but to drag Turkey into chaos," Kurtulmuş said.

"By killing our president in Marmaris and creating a political crisis, by assuring the start of a civil war, they wanted to prepare Turkey for a foreign invasion."

The deputy PM added that members of FETO, a terrorist organisation which the Turkish government blames for the coup attempt may have heavily infiltrated the country's governing AK Party.

Speaking in an interview which was published on Saturday by the Turkish daily Hurriyet, Kurtulmuş said that it is possible the party may be hosting FETO agents "because for many years there have been people who were members of this organisation within the AKP establishment."

FETO, which was officially placed on Turkey's terror list in May, is accused of directing members embedded deep in the Turkish military to carry out the coup.

The head of the organisation, US-based Fethullah Gulen, has denied involvement in the coup attempt, but evidence slowly being gathered by arrested coup plotters suggests the 75-year-old, who has been living in self-imposed exile since 1999, was behind the plot.

Since the coup attempt collapsed thanks to mass anti-coup demonstrations across the country, tens of thousands of alleged Gulen followers have been suspended or fired from state institutions, including the army and the judiciary.

"They have had deputies. They have had some ministers. These would be considered as well and just like how they are being cleaned from all places of the state, of course the necessary things would be done at the AKP," Kurtulmuş told Hurriyet.

"This process already started following Dec. 17-25," the deputy prime minister added, referring to a previous attempt to topple the Turkish government in December 2013 through a corruption scandal, again allegedly instigated by Gulen sympathisers in the judiciary.

Having once enjoyed a good relationship with the AK Party under former prime minister-now-president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was first elected in 2003, Gulen affiliates quickly increased in influence across a number of Turkish state institutions, particularly in the police force and judiciary.

Gulenist prosecutors were pivotal in the crackdown on Ergenekon, an underground group consisting of senior army officials and influential individuals including journalists, who Erdogan claimed were plotting to trigger a false-flag war with neighbouring Greece in order to carry out a military coup against the Turkish government.