At least ten people have been killed in a twin car-bombing followed by a gun attack on the heavily guarded police headquarters in Somali capital Mogadishu, police and eyewitnesses said on Sunday.

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein Ali said at least 10 people including four militants, five civilians and a soldier died in the attack.

Another 15 people were injured, some seriously, he added.

"Security forces foiled the assault and shot dead the gunmen who tried to storm the heavily fortified facility," said Ali Hassan, a police officer at the Central Investigations Department.

Heavy gunfire rang out inside for about half an hour after at least two gunmen on foot fought their way inside following the first blast, said witnesses.

The bodies of four civilians lay in the street near the compound which was partially destroyed. A kiosk near the wall caught fire.

Al Shabab, an Al Qaeda-affiliated militant group active in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack.