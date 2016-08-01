Thousands of "low-caste" Dalits, who were formerly known as "untouchables," protested in western India on Sunday against an attack on their members by cow-protection vigilantes.

Police surrounded the protesters in Ahmedabad, the main city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, to prevent any violence, as anger among Dalits mounts over the attack.

Members of India's Mulim community also joined the rally, alleging they have also faced "discrimination from the upper caste communities in the state," according to a report published on the Hindustan Times website.

Protest organiser Jignesh Mevani said Dalit youths were trying to kill themselves to protest against attacks against their caste, which lies at the bottom of India's complex and entrenched social hierarchy system.

"Neither the BJP [or] Congress will come to our help," Mevani said of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and main opposition party.

"Only our united strength will help us fight the age-old oppression," the Dalit activist told the crowd which police put at 5,000-strong.

Other media outlets put the estimated figures between 10,000 and 25,000.

Violent protests erupted last month after video footage emerged of an attack on four Dalit villagers who were taking a dead cow to be skinned.

Cows freely roam on the streets of India and are considered sacred by Hindus. Killing cows is banned in Gujarat, but the villagers said the animal had died of natural causes.

Dalits are commonly tasked with removing the corpses of dead cows from the streets of India, where the animals often roam freely.

"I urge you all to give up disposing of dead animals and cleaning sewerage lines. We will not do such works and face assault and flogging," Mevani was quoted saying by The Hindu website.

Dalit leaders told the rally that a 24-year-old man who drank poison to protest against the attack died in hospital on Sunday.

A senior hospital official in Ahmedabad confirmed the death to AFP.