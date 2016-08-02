Kun Shan Chun admitted in federal court on Monday that between 2011 and 2016, he handed over sensitive information to a Chinese official on numerous occasions.

The disgraced former FBI electronics technician had used his top secret clearance to disseminate confidential information to a Chinese official in return thousands of dollars in cash, some of which was used to pay prostitutes and cover travel expenses to China, according to the criminal complaint.

Chun, who also goes by the name Joey Chun, worked for the FBI from 1997 until his arrest last March 2016. During an FBI investigation into his activities in 2015, Chun unknowingly told an undercover investigator that he could pass sensitive information to his Chinese contact in exchange for payment, according to a statement released by the US Department of Justice.