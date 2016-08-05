A Dutch man spent 10 days at an airport in China waiting for a woman he met on the internet but ended up hospitalised after the stay took a toll on his health, local media reported.

Alexander Pieter Cirk, 41, arrived at Changsha's Huanghua International Airport last month hoping to meet a 26-year-old woman with the surname Zhang.

What's on Weibo, a website reporting trending topics inside China, also shared a video detailing the Dutch man's heartbreaking story.

Despite thousands of kilometres between the two and a six-hour time difference, their romance appeared to blossom.

Cirk was so in love that he decided to fly to Changsha in central China's Hunan Province to meet Zhang. However, when he landed, no one was there to welcome him at the arrival area.

After eight days in the arrivals terminal, he told broadcaster Hunan ETV he had met her online some two months ago through a social networking application and quickly fell in love. He also stated that he would not leave until his "girlfriend" arrived.

However, Zhang told Hunan ETV by phone that she had not expected Cirk to actually come to Changsha and was unable to meet him after recent cosmetic surgery had made it "inconvenient" for her to step outside.