At least 13 people were killed and another six were injured in a fire early Saturday during a birthday party at a bar in the northern French city of Rouen.

Authorities describe the fire as an accident, saying it was sparked by the candles of a birthday cake that set fire to flammable sound insulation in the ceiling of the basement room, where the celebrations were taking place.

The victims were poisoned by a toxic mix of gases released by the burning plastic, a senior police official said.

"There wasn't an explosion, it was candles used for a birthday party."