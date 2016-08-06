One athlete each from Cyprus and Greece were thrown out of the Rio Olympics after failing dope tests, hours before the games officially got underway on Friday.

Cypriot weightlifter Antonis Martasidis and an unnamed Greek competitor tested positive for banned substances.

The Cypriot Olympic Committee said Martasidis tested positive for banned substances in a test carried out on July 25 in Athens and had his Games accreditation stripped.

Martasidis, who was to compete in the 85kg category, had arrived in Rio hours earlier only to be informed of his results.

The unidentified Greek competitor's 'A sample' tested positive for banned substances in a pre-Games test also conducted in July in Athens.

The athlete has since left the Olympic village.