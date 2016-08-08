Japanese Emperor Akihito said he is worried that his age and declining health would make it difficult for him to fulfill his duties, in a rare video address to the public on Monday.

"I am already 80 years old, and fortunately I am now in good health. However, when I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the State with my whole being as I have done until now," he said.

The 82-year-old monarch, who has had heart surgery and received cancer treatment, said that sometimes he feels "various constraints" in his physical fitness. He, however, suggested the idea of appointing a regent who would be able to carry out the duties the emperor is not specifically able to to do. "It is conceivable that a regent could be appointed," he said.

Akihito is the 125th emperor of Japan who ascended to the Chrysanthemum throne after his father Hirohito died in 1989.

The Imperial House of Japan is the oldest continuing hereditary monarchy in the world.

Akihito did not explicitly say he wants to step down and never used the word ‘abdication.' However, his remarks were interpreted as a verification of previous reports that Akihito wanted to hand over his duties.

The Emperor's 10-minute-long pre-recorded message was allusive as he did not want to be seen as interfering in politics.

Japan's 1947 post-war constitution defines the Emperor as "the symbol of the state and of the unity of people", a figurehead with no political power.