The Philippines has posted a record number of new HIV infections, prompting campaigners to call on authorities to step up efforts to battle the potentially deadly disease.

A total of 841 new cases were recorded in June, the highest ever monthly figure since the country's first reported case in 1984, according to the health department's latest statistics released this week.

Over 90 percent, or 777 cases, were transmitted through sexual contact, the majority of them among men who have sex with men.

Injecting drug users accounted for 60 new cases and the remaining four were cases of mother-to-child transmission.

New cases of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) which can lead to AIDS have been rising in the Philippines, bucking the international trend which shows new infections falling.

"This is a cause of concern for us," Gerald Santos from Manila-based campaign group Project Red Ribbon told Reuters on Tuesday.

"But to look at it with the glass half full, it also shows awareness is at an all-time high, meaning more people are aware of HIV and are getting tested."

However, he said the actual number of new infections could be higher, as stigma associated with HIV prevents at-risk group from getting tested.