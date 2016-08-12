On Thursday, Abdullah Abdullah – the chief executive of Afghanistan's national unity government – became the latest and most high-profile official to make deeply critical statements regarding Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president.

At a press conference in Kabul, Abdullah criticised the president for failing to consult or meet with him over the last three months.

"You don't have time to meet with your Chief Executive face-to-face for at least one or two hours? How does your honour spend his time," Abdullah asked.

In the two years since the formation of the unity government, Ghani has repeatedly found himself the target of criticism from within his own administration and those who backed him during the 2014 presidential polls.

Abdullah's statements, however, represent the most high-profile public swipe at the president so far.

From the outset, the unity government – created with the assistance of US Secretary of State John Kerry, in response to Abdullah's accusations of widespread government-assisted fraud in the 2014 presidential election – has been plagued with disagreements between rival factions.

Divisions amongst the ranks

Though Abdullah – who was given the newly-created post of chief executive as part of a 2014 agreement signed by both men — said disputes are common in any government, he seemed to paint an image of the president as being unwilling to compromise.

"Someone who doesn't have the patience for discussion also lacks the ability to rule," Abdullah said.

Over the last two years, pundits and sources close to the president have accused Ghani of repeatedly cutting off advisors and distancing himself from some of his most ardent advocates who had stood by him during the tumultuous election.

"Ministers are not given a chance to speak. [President Ghani] provides a one-hour lecture but he should listen to the ministers for 15 minutes," Abdullah said.

That statement seemed to echo a frequent complaint about Ghani, a former professor – namely that he is unwilling to take the views of even those he appointed into account.

According to an anonymous source within Abdullah's camp, the chief executive's comments were made in response to growing frustration within his own base.

Party pressure

"His supporters were frustrated with President Ghani's policies," said the source.

Abdullah seemed to address this point during his speech when he said: "From the youth present today to our most honoured politicians, everyone is upset with me … Everyone says: 'Why didn't you step in here, Why didn't you step in there?'"

During his statements, Abdullah also raised the issue of electoral reform, which was one of the key conditions in the unity agreement.

"Election reform is a must, there is no alternative to it," Abdullah said regarding the stalemate he and Ghani have seemingly found themselves in over the issue.

Though parliamentary elections were slated to be held by the end of September, that date is likely to pass without a ballot.

More troubling for Abdullah, said the source, who was not authorised to speak to the media, was the pressure he was facing from Jamiat-e Islami, a powerful political party that counts many former jihadi leaders amongst its ranks.

Jamiat is strong in the north of Afghanistan, where much of Abdullah's support also comes from.

According to a source within the party, Abdullah has been completely sidelined within Jamiat.

"This is all for Jamiat, he needs them."

Abdullah's decision to take aim at Ghani, said the source, is especially important because his inability to show progress within the unity government, coupled with reports of infighting, has cost him popular support.

This overture to the party, said the source, is especially crucial given their plans to hold leadership elections within the next two months.