Japan restarted a nuclear reactor on Friday despite a court challenge by local residents. Operator Shikoku Electric Power said it switched on the No. 3 reactor at its Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime prefecture, about 700 kilometres south-west of Tokyo.

The reactor -- shuttered along with dozens of others across Japan in the wake of the March 2011 Fukushima accident -- is expected to be fully operational by Aug. 22.

Communities across the country have filed lawsuits to prevent restarts and register their opposition to nuclear power. These protests and lawsuits are a challenge for Abe's pro-nuclear stance.

In April, a court ruled that Japan's two working nuclear reactors could remain online, rejecting an appeal by residents who said tougher post-Fukushima safety rules were still inadequate.

Two other reactors in central Japan had also been restarted before a court in March ordered them offline in response to a legal challenge.

Including the reactor restarting on Friday, Japan will have just three operating reactors -- and furious local residents vowed to fight on.