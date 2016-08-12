Punching people in the face can wait – right now American judo star Kayla Harrison plans to devote her life to helping victims of sexual abuse as she heads into retirement.

The 26-year-old retained her Olympic judo crown on Thursday with victory over French opponent Audrey Tcheumeo in the under-78kg final, winning by submission with an armlock.

Harrison later confirmed she has received offers from the lucrative world of mixed martial arts, where her friend and former sparring partner Ronda Rousey has become a multi-millionaire and one of the most famous athletes in America.

For now though, Harrison plans to take her time, preferring instead to spend her life helping victims of sexual abuse through her Fearless Foundation.

"This is my legacy, I retire as a two-time Olympic champion, one of the greatest the sport has ever seen," said Harrison.