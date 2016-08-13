Pakistan said on Saturday that the six crew members of a helicopter which crash-landed in Afghanistan on August 4 have been released and arrived back home safely.

The helicopter crew, including five Pakistanis and a Russian navigator, have landed in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad after flying from a tribal region on the Pakistan-Afghan border.

It is currently unclear where they were kept in Afghanistan.

All six of the crew are "safe and in good health," he said, adding that the helicopter belonged to the Punjab provincial government.

Their names are Captain Safdar Hussain (chief pilot),Captain Safdar Ashraf, Captain Muhammad Shafiq-ur-Rehman (first officer), Nasir Mahmood (flight engineer), Muhammad Kausar (crew chief) and Sergei Sevastianov (Russian navigator).

According to a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry: "The crew was released in an inter-tribe exchange on the Pakistan-Afghan border in FATA [Federally Administered Tribal Areas]. They were further transported from FATA to Islamabad by a helicopter. All crew members are safe and in good health."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the navigator would be handed over to Moscow's embassy in Islamabad, which would organise his return home.

No further details were shared with the media regarding who kept the crew hostage and how the release was made possible.

The Russian made MI-17 helicopter, belonging to Pakistan's Punjab Government, had made an emergency landing in Afghanistan's eastern Logar Province due to a technical fault on August 4. The province is believed to be a stronghold of the Afghan Taliban.

The helicopter was on its way to Russia for maintenance. Pakistan has formal permission from the Afghan Government to use the airspace.