Kenny Baker, the British actor who played the plucky robot R2-D2 in the 'Star Wars' movies, died on Saturday at the age of 81, his agent and relatives said.

"Kenny Baker has sadly passed away and was found on Saturday morning by his nephew Drew, who was also his carer in the latter part of his life," his agent Johnny Mans said in a statement to AFP.

He said he had been ill for some time, adding, "Kenny was truly a great friend, one of the nicest guys you could ever wish to meet and a fabulous and talented performer."

Baker's nephew, Drew Myerscough, told local media his uncle had suffered respiratory problems for almost a decade.

Baker, who measured just one metre tall (three foot, eight inches), played the resourceful droid known for his whistles and beeps in 1977's 'Star Wars' and in the five following movies.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the first three films, paid tribute to a "lifelong loyal friend".

He took to Twitter to write about his good friend Baker, posting old black and white photos of them together:

20th Century Fox posted a photograph of Baker's character and his on-screen sidekick C3PO, with a message for Kenny Baker: