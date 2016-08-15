WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's most wanted al-Qaeda militant captured
Yemeni police forces say the senior figure known as 'Aboudi' was plotting a car bomb attack in the city of Aden with two other militants.
Yemen's most wanted al-Qaeda militant captured
Police troopers search cars in Sanaa, Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2016

Yemeni police forces on Monday detained a senior al-Qaeda militant that it described as the most wanted in the country.

A police statement said the senior al-Qaeda figure known as 'Aboudi' was arrested for his involvement in a series of bombings and assassinations of security and military officials.

The statement said the militant ias plotting a car bomb attack in the city with two other militants.

Yemen fell into a civil war in late 2014 when the Shia Houthi group overran capital Sanaa and other provinces, forcing President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and his Saudi-backed government to temporarily flee to Riyadh.

Recommended

Al-Qaeda and DAESH exploited the conflict to expand in these zones.

In March of last year, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive military campaign in Yemen aimed at reversing Houthi gains and restoring Hadi's embattled government.

Backed by Saudi-led airstrikes, pro-Hadi forces have since managed to reclaim large swathes of the country's south -- including provisional capital Aden -- but have failed to retake Sanaa and other strategic areas.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake