In a closed-door meeting, representatives of the Germany's far right-wing AfD party decided not to hold a special conference to choose a new party leader.

The 11-hour long emergency meeting which was held in the northern German city of Kassel was called to address a leadership dispute between co-heads Frauke Petry and Jorg Meuthen.

After long deliberations, members of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) decided not to hold a fresh leadership vote after internal rifts emerged in party. According to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 37 members out of 50 voted against holding a fresh poll to elect a new leader.

The newspaper also reported that there were rumours that Petry was making a bid for sole party leadership. However, shortly before Sunday's AfD meeting, Petry refuted the allegations and distanced herself from the alleged scheme in an interview with the German daily newspaper Bild.

Rifts within

Petry heads the opposition AfD in eastern Saxony state's parliament in Dresden, while Meuthen leads another AfD faction in Baden-Württemberg's state parliament.

The split in the AfD emerged over anti-Semitic remarks by a lawmaker. A Baden-Württemberg AfD member had claimed that the Holocaust was given too much attention.