The Taliban on Monday captured a strategic district in Afghanistan's northern province of Baghlan following a week of intense fighting.

The group launched a coordinated attack on Dahana-e-Ghori district four days ago and took control of it later on Sunday following a tactical retreat" from Afghan forces, Amir Gul Hussainkhil, deputy police chief of Baghlan said.

"Afghan forces fought for days but no help arrived and they had to retreat and the Taliban captured the district," Hussainkhil said adding that five police officers were killed during the conflict.

The siege of this district brings the militants closer to the provincial capital of Pol-e-Khomri which has been threatened by the group for months.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced the capture by sending an email statement to media.

"Many Afghan and militia forces have been killed and 33 soldiers are captured," Mujahid's statement read.