Google launched its free cross-platform video calling application for Android and iOS on Monday after the company first announced it in May.

The application is expected to reach a large range of smartphone users as it works on both Android and iPhones, unlike its Apple rival application FaceTime, which is only designed for company devices.

Google says Duo's advantage is that it is simple and available to everyone, even when there is a bad internet connection, while allowing users to see the live-video of callers with the new feature, dubbed Knock Knock, before picking up the call.

"Knock Knock invites you into the moment, making calls feel spontaneous and fun. Once you answer, Duo seamlessly transitions you right into the call," Google explained in its official blog.

The feature, which only works in Android phones, also offers the option of blocking the application entirely to avoid unwanted videos appearing on the screen.