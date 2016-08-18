North Korea's deputy ambassador in London Thae Yong-Ho has defected with his family to South Korea, making him the highest-ranking Pyongyang diplomat ever to flee the isolated regime for the democratic South, Seoul said on Wednesday.

The Unification Ministry in Seoul declined to say when or how Thae and his family arrived, or how many relatives accompanied him.

Thae defected due to discontent with the regime of Kim Jong Un in North Korea and for the future of his child, ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee told a news conference.

"We know that Deputy Ambassador Thae is saying that his distaste for the Kim Jong Un regime and yearning for the Republic of Korea's free democratic system and the future of his child are motives for the defection," Jeong said, referring to South Korea, adding that Thae and his family were under government protection.

Impoverished North Korea and prosperous South Korea are technically still at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The announcement came a day after media report that a high-profile North Korean diplomat, later identified by the BBC as Thae, had defected.

Quoting an unnamed source, South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper had said the diplomat embarked on a defection journey "following a scrupulous plan" and was in the process of "landing in a third country as an asylum seeker."

An official at the North Korean embassy in London would not confirm the defection on Tuesday, describing reports of the event as "quite sudden."

"If it is appropriate to give a response, then you might hear about our response," the official told Reuters.

Further calls to the embassy went unanswered. Calls to Thae's mobile phone were redirected to a voicemail inbox.

The UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not have an immediate comment after South Korea's announcement.

Thae's defection follows a string of recent such flights by North Koreans, including 12 waitresses at a North Korean restaurant in China who defected to South Korea earlier this year.

Those waitresses have finished a prolonged period of investigation and have entered into normal society, an official at South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of defections by North Koreans to the South this year through July totalled 814, an annual increase of 15 percent; a ministry official told Reuters.

Several diplomats from North Korea have defected to the South over the last two years, including one from Thailand, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with North Korean affairs.