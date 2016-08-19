The medical establishment — comprising of doctors, regulatory authorities, licensing bodies, patenting offices and of course the pharmaceuticals — is often seen as the last word on health practices. It is considered an infallible institution immune to error. However, its track-record reeks of fatal blunders which call into question its credibility.

A reversal of the medical establishment's position on previous recommendations — such as the war on fat or the daily consumption of aspirin — every few years seems to have become its modus operandi.

This flip-flopping represents a major quandary since the rest of the world looks to — first and foremost — the US medical establishment as a perceived model of health care excellence to emulate. Countries like the United Kingdom and those in EU often also take their cues from decisions taken by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Poor judgement exercised by the medical establishment comes at a high price to society. Often no one is held liable; government inaction and a lack of litigious repercussions reinforce the attitude of the medical authorities that they are above reproach.

TRT World takes a closer look at a few instances when failure of policy and regulatory oversight led to death and deformity. While some limitations in drug or medical procedure research are time-bound, the following cases illustrate often physical evidence was ignored for the sake of continuity or profit.

Promotion of smoking by doctors

In the US, doctors and Big Tobacco were complicit in promoting cigarettes from the 1930s to the 1950s.

Tobacco companies paid physicians, throat doctors in particular, to recommend smoking as a remedy for throat irritation and to perpetuate the notion that smoking was healthy.

Cigarette advertisements in medical journals were the norm. Images of doctors smoking in print ads were a common marketing ploy.

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published its first cigarette advertisement in 1933 "after careful consideration of the extent to which cigarettes were used by physicians in practice." The advertisements ran for two decades.

The New York State Journal of Medicine also ran ads by cigarette brand Chesterfield with the claim that its product "just as pure as the water you drink."

Dr Freeman's ‘icepick lobotomies'

Dr Walter Freeman was the developer of the ‘icepick' lobotomy, a form of brain surgery he advocated as a panacea to mental illness.

He went on to travel, in his "lobotomobile" as he dubbed it, to perform the procedure and provide training across the US.

All told, he performed 3,500 lobotomies from 1937 to 1967. The procedure had a disastrous 14 per cent fatality rate and the outcomes for survivors varied dramatically: some were left permanently crippled, others lived in a perpetual vegetative state.

One patient even died when the doctor stopped to take a photo mid-procedure and the surgical tool went too far into the brain.

Dr. Freeman's trigger-happy attitude towards lobotomy caused his longtime research partner Dr. James Watts to leave their practice due to the high-rate of unwarranted lobotomies and cruelty he observed.

Freeman had questionable criteria as to who was a good candidate for the procedure. He administered the lobotomy for complaints as minor as neck pain.

Children were even subjected to the procedure for perceived low intelligence or hyperactive behaviour.

One such case involved a lesser-known member of the Kennedy dynasty and sister of former president John F Kennedy. Rosemary Kennedy was deprived of oxygen at birth and although she was a functional and participatory member of society, she suffered from learning difficulties.

However, her erratic mood swings and bouts of aggression as an adult alarmed her father who had her subjected to a lobotomy when she was 23 years old. The procedure had disastrous consequences; it left her unable to walk or speak coherently. She was subsequently sent away to live out her life in multiple institutions, hidden away from the limelight which defined being a Kennedy.

The thalidomide catastrophe

The drug thalidomide, created in Germany by the Grunenthal group, was heavily marketed to pregnant women for morning sickness in the 50s and 60s.

It was available in 46 countries until it was banned in 1961 following a massive spike in the birth of infants with physical deformities worldwide to women who had taken the drug while pregnant.

At least 80,000 babies died before birth and 20,000 were born without limbs due to thalidomide. The consumption of thalidomide by pregnant women resulted in a wide range of birth defects including severe deformity of the limbs or in extreme cases, the absence of limbs.

Reports suggest the companies which distributed and produced the drug in various countries were aware of the side effects that maimed thousands of babies in the womb worldwide, but ignored them for the sake of profit.

The Grunenthal group issued an apology in 2012 part of it read, "We ask that you regard our long silence as a sign of the silent shock that your fate has caused us." Victims felt insulted, they said the apology was insincere.