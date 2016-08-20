US health officials have issued fresh travel warnings for pregnant women after five new cases of Zika were found in the tourist hotspot of Miami Beach, signaling the spread of local transmission of a virus blamed for birth defects.

Pregnant women and those planning to conceive have been urged to stay away from two areas, a 3.9 square kilometer section of Miami Beach and a neighborhood north of downtown called Wynwood, where mosquitoes are actively spreading the disease, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

While the formal travel advisory for pregnant women is limited to two active transmission zones, pregnant women and their partners "may also consider postponing non-essential travel to all parts of Miami-Dade County," CDC chief Tom Frieden told reporters.

Throughout Miami-Dade County, a vast area with 2 million residents and 20,000 pregnant women, "there is the possibility that there could be transmission that hasn't yet been identified," Frieden said during a conference call.

The five cases in Miami Beach involve two local residents and three tourists, hailing from New York, Texas and Taiwan, Florida Governor Rick Scott told a news conference.

Florida now has 36 cases of locally transmitted Zika virus, according to the State Department of Health.

The state has a total of 524 cases of Zika, most of them brought in by people who were infected while traveling to areas of Latin America where the virus is spreading.

Challenge to Tourism Industry

The new warnings represent a challenge to Florida's multibillion dollar tourism industry, with Miami Beach accounting for nearly half of visitor stays in the Greater Miami area.

They also heighten concerns over Zika's spread in the continental United States.

Travel expert Henry Harteveldt, founder of travel consultancy Atmosphere Research Group, said the Zika outbreak in South Florida could jeopardise travel in the area.