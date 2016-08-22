South Korea and the United States kicked off large-scale military exercises on Monday, triggering condemnation and threats of a pre-emptive nuclear strike from North Korea.

The two-week annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) drill plays out a full-scale invasion scenario by the nuclear-armed North. The drill is largely computer-simulated but still involves around 50,000 Korean and 25,000 US soldiers.

The annual exercise always triggers a spike in tensions on the divided Korean peninsula, and this year it coincides with particularly volatile cross-border relations following a series of high-profile defections.

Seoul and Washington insist the joint military drill is purely defensive in nature, but Pyongyang views it as "wilfully provocative".

The North Korean Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the drill as an "unpardonable criminal act" that could bring the peninsula to "the brink of war".

The Korea Times newspaper has described the joint exercises as the largest-ever South Korean drill close to the North Korean border. It is exactly a year after the North fired several artillery rounds towards a South Korean frontline military unit.

Meanwhile, the Korean People's Army (KPA) has threatened a military response to what it described as a rehearsal for a surprise nuclear attack and invasion of the North.

Pyongyang has also strongly criticised a US plan to place a high-tech defence missile system in South Korea.

A spokesman for the KPA General Staff said that North Korea's frontline units were "fully ready to mount a pre-emptive retaliatory strike at all enemy attack groups involved".

Threat of nuclear strike

The spokesman warned that violation of North Korea's territorial sovereignty would result in the source of the provocation being turned "into a heap of ashes through Korean-style pre-emptive nuclear strike".

Pyongyang has made similar threats in the past. However, the actual retaliation to South Korea-US military drills has largely been restricted to firing ballistic missiles into the sea.

As the drill began, South Korean President Park Geun-Hye said that a recent defection from North Korea signalled political turmoil in Pyongyang that could cause the leadership there to lash out against the South.

A small group of activists gathered in downtown Seoul to rally against the joint military drill. "The Ulchi Freedom Guardian drill will only heighten tensions on the Korean peninsula. What we need now is a dialogue for the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and a peace treaty, I think," said protest leader Oh Mee-jeong said.