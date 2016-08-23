The Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday that Iran's agreement with Russia to allow the use of the Hamedan air base for launching air strikes in Syria is over for the time being.

Bahram Ghasemi, the spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, told reporters in Tehran that Russia's "mission was a specific, authorised mission and it's over for now."

But Ghasemi pointed at a possibility of reaching another agreement with Russia in the future if circumstances warrented.

A Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov also said in a statment that Russian military aircraft that took part in the operation from Hamedan have successfully completed all tasks.

"Further use of the Hamadan air base in the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Russian Aerospace Forces will be carried out on the basis of mutual agreements to fight terrorism and depending on the prevailing circumstances in Syria," Konashenkov said.

The Russian aircraft's presence in Hamedan was the first time since World War Two that a foreign power used an Iranian base for operations. Russia and Iran are providing crucial military support to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad against opposition groups in Syria's five-year-old conflict.

The activists in Syria accuse both countries of targeting civilians in opposition-held neigbouroods instead of the DAESH terrorist organisation.