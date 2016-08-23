Pakistani paramilitary forces on Tuesday sealed the headquarters of a powerful political party in the commercial hub of Karachi and detained five of its top leaders, a day after supporters of the party stormed the office of a television channel.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain, who lives in self-imposed exile in London, had in a telephone address issued anti-Pakistan statements and criticised the local media for failing to report on his workers' recent hunger strikes.

He also instructed supporters to attack the offices of three media houses for not showing his image and broadcasting his speeches.

MQM supporters rushed to the office of ARY News on Monday shortly after the speech and attacked the private news channel's office, firing shots and smashing the premises.

They later clashed with police outside, leaving one person dead and several wounded. The rioters also set fire to several vehicles, including a police mobile.

"We have sealed the MQM headquarters, their media office and (their) hostel, some weapons have also been recovered," Khurram Shahzad, the sector commander for the regional paramilitary Rangers force told reporters on Tuesday.

The country's fourth-largest political party said five of its leaders had been taken into custody.

The latest developments came two days before the mayoral elections are scheduled to be held in the country's largest city.

The MQM is expected to win the election comfortably as it has 214 out of 308 elected members of the council of the Karachi Municipal Corporation.

MQM'a mayor nominee, Wasim Akhtar, is set to become the first mayor to be elected while remaining within the confines of prison.

Akhtar is facing several cases related to hate speech and alleged involvement in providing medical assistance to criminals.

He was arrested last month from an Anti-Terorism Court in Karachi after the rejection of his bail plea.