A specially designed motorbike is the centre of attention in the busy streets of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul. The owner of the unique vehicle-cum-mobile shop is Muhammad Taqqi, 60, who lost his legs in a recent landmine blast near the war-torn country's capital.

Despite this huge loss, Taqqi did not give up. Being head of a family of 12 members, he still shoulders all responsibilities. He remains busy from dawn to dusk to make ends meet.

"I've started a small business selling prepaid cards of cellular service providers. I use my ‘special motorbike' for this purpose," he said.

During his recovery process from the tragedy, he couldn't get any compensation from the government despite all pledges.

Taqqi is not an exceptional case though. In Afghanistan, more than ten people lose their lives daily because of deadly landmines left behind after the war with the Soviet Union and subsequent fighting. Afghanistan is one of the most heavily mined country in the world. The list runs into thousands who are waiting for official compensation.

From April to June, at least 28 people were killed and 53 wounded by landmines and other unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan, according to the government.

A survey conducted by Handicap International, which is campaigning on behalf of people living with disabilities, reveals that one in five households of Afghanistan has a disabled person.

Officials said there were recorded minefields or other hazardous areas in at least 26 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces that are now too dangerous for clearance operations.

As per UN, nearly 600 square km of old minefields and battlefields are yet to be cleared, encompassing more than 3,000 known sites and affecting 1,570 communities.

An official from the Afghan government, Ali Iftikhari, said Kabul, Badakhshan, Herat, the southern region of Helmand and Kandahar are the most affected areas. Pakistan's tribal areas are no exception, where hundreds of innocent people become victims of these landmines.

Iftikhari cited an official lengthy procedure to compensate war victims. There are many people who are still waiting for their turn, as tens and thousands are registered with the ministry, he confessed.

The scarcity of funds and ongoing conflict made this process even more complicated. Due to the existence of these landmines, there is no respite in the number of victims.

The Chief of Staff at the Mine Action Coordination Centre of Afghanistan, engineer Muhammad Wakeel, said Afghanistan was heavily mined during the Soviet occupation from 1979 to 1989. They then started a programme to clear the manipulated areas in 2003, but the first 10 years bore no fruit because of incessant violence.

The programme was then extended from 2013 to 2023 for another 10 years. "Scarcity of funding and insurgency in different parts of the country made the task of the relevant authorities very difficult," he said.

Civilians, especially children, are most prone to become victims of landmines, which is why many families are hesitant to return to their native towns.