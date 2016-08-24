Like many other young artists her age, 16-year-old Afghan Robaba Mohammadi dreams of holding international art exhibitions.

The only difference -- she draws not with her fingers, but with her mouth.

She was born with partial paralysis of her limbs and is unable to control her hands and feet, except for a few toes.

Mohammadi came from a poor family in Ghazni province who moved to Kabul when she was three after they realised her disability.

They hoped to get medical help for her condition, to no avail.

"Before I starting drawing I was hopeless and when my sisters and brothers were going to school I always said to myself 'See, they are younger than me but they have gained lots of knowledge, such as writing and studying but me, I am not even able to write my own name'. I was so depressed I was even crying two or three times a day," Mohammadi said.

Less than two years ago, she started drawing and now she dreams of holding her art exhibition at Aga Khan museum in Canada.