Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday cut the ribbon opening the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge – the third bridge to span the Bosphorus and link both sides of Istanbul as well as the continents of Europe and Asia.

In his speech at the bridge Erdogan said, "We are connecting continents... we are celebrating together and we are very proud of it. The nation deserves this. With God's permission, this nation will get what it deserves. This is a great and joyful day."

The opening ceremony was attended by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa of Bahrain, and President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci.

Senior officials from Pakistan, Georgia and Serbia also attended the ceremony.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım told the assembled dignitaries that the bridge "will not only serve Istanbul but also serve the historic Silk Road, starting from the Far East, ending in Europe and bringing civilizations together by connecting people."

It has a total of eight lanes for cars as well as two railway lines. In order to accommodate these it is 58.5 metres wide – wider than any other suspension bridge in the world.

The bridge will also help provide easier access to Istanbul's new third airport when that project is completed.