Karkamis, Turkey - Life is just beginning to return to this sparse Turkish town, only kilometres from the Syrian border. The strong August sun bears down on small clusters of people who are slowly returning to their lives in Karkamis.

In the searing heat, shopkeepers keep the lights off in a desperate attempt to keep the shops cool and their patrons comfortable. People have to brave the sweltering streets as they need to stock up; women inside the shops line up, groceries in hand.

In the centre of Karkamis, a small group of middle-aged men shield themselves from the scorching 40-degree heat under the shade of trees that grow just outside a cafe.

For a border town on the road to Syria, the atmosphere is remarkably quiet, the silence punctuated by the dull booms from DAESH-planted mines only a few kilometres away and the clicks and clacks of backgammon chips played by the men outside the café.

The sporadic explosions and gunfire are coming from Jarabulus – where the Turkish Army and Free Syrian Army forces are ridding the town of DAESH, a terrorist organisation.

Most of the people on the streets of Karkamis have just returned home – less than 48 hours after the Turkish Army evacuated the town.

Recep, 10, Ali, 16, and Omar, 12 came back with their families early Thursday morning after being boarded — alongside hundreds of others — on buses late Tuesday evening.

In search of something to do, the three boys meander along the now empty road.

The younger two seemed oblivious to the proximity of war. Ali is more aware of what can fall from the skies; he is old enough to remember the last four years when civil unrest across the border in Syria would intermittently spill over into their world.

From bullets to ball bearings

"In the past there were stray bullets whizzing by, but now it's mortar shells," says Ali, who is in a wheelchair.

The mortars — believed to have been fired by the DAESH last week — and the presence of Turkish troops in and around Karkamis have left both a physical and a psychological imprint on the town's residents, who returned with a sense of unease.

A few kilometres from the main road is a now-abandoned house, hit by a mortar launched from across the border in Syria on August 23. Inside, the walls and door are pockmarked, as if they had been sprayed with clusters of bullets.

But it wasn't a gun that left the golf ball-sized indentations; there are "steel-coated ball bearings and screws in the mortars" according to nearby residents.

One family, whose house is less than 300 metres from the Syrian border, says the shelling began as early as August 20, before Ankara began to speak publicly of the attacks. For the family, who did not wish to be identified, the mortar fire and proximity of their house to the Syrian border proved too dangerous.

Official government figures say between two and four mortars landed in Karkamis last week, but the mother of the family says the actual number is between seven and 10 mortars. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cited the DAESH-fired mortar attacks as one of the catalysts behind Ankara's decision to go into Jarabulus.

Fearing what may come next, the family left on Monday, 24 hours before the government-assisted evacuation saw hundreds of other families leaving. They returned home earlier on Thursday.

"They told us it was safe to return, so we did, by our own means," the mother says.