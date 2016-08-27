At least 17 employees died in a fire that broke out at a Moscow warehouse on Saturday morning, Russian authorities have said.

"When the fire was being put out, a room that had been cut off by the flames was discovered," TASS news agency quoted the regional branch of the Emergency Ministry's press service as saying.

"Firefighters tore down the wall and found 16 dead."

Emergency workers arrived at the scene at 0500 GMT to put out a blaze that had engulfed 200 square metres of a warehouse in an industrial zone in the Russian capital's north.

The fire at the four-floor facility, which is thought to belong to a local printing company, was extinguished at around 0700 GMT, authorities said.

The head of the Moscow branch of the Emergency Ministry, Ilya Denisov, told Russian news agencies that the victims of the fire were migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan.

An eyewitness at the scene saw about three dozen workers gathered outside the warehouse, some of whom wept as they awaited news on the people who had been in the building when the blaze broke out.

A representative of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Russia said all the dead were members of its community.

"The incident happened when people were changing shifts at the printing house. It is very hard for us," Abdygany Shakirov, the Kyrgyz representative, told media outlets.