Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed on Sunday that Ankara's fight against terrorist organisations would continue until they are wiped out.

Addressing a ‘unity, solidarity and brotherhood' rally at Gaziantep's newly renamed July 15 Democracy Square, Erdoğansaid that Turkey's efforts to eliminate terror groups such as PKK, DAESH and FETO would be unrelenting.

His visit to southeastern city of Gaziantep came a week after 54 people were killed in a suicide blast, believed to be carried out by DAESH, at a wedding ceremony.

"Our operations against terrorist organisations will continue until the end," he told a rally of thousands of flag-waving supporters.