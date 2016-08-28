Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Australia after refugees and asylum seekers imprisoned on two islands off its coast appealed on social media for people to demonstrate for their freedom.

People poured onto the street in droves as part of a nationwide protest calling for the closure of camps on Manus Island and Nauru and for the 1,500 refugees and asylum seekers detained there for over three years to be brought to Australia.

The national rallies come in the wake of 2,116 files leaked to the Guardian Australia, a Sydney-based online newspaper, which document sexual abuse, assaults, child abuse, self-harm attempts and daily injustices on Nauru.

"It is a source of strength to us to know that there are people in Australia fighting for our freedom," one unnamed refugee on Nauru said in a video.

Behrouz Boochani, an Iranian journalist and writer being held on Manus, voiced a similar plea saying: "we in Manus prison… are asking from you the Australian people to put pressure on the government at this important moment."