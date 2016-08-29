Gao Chengyong, 52, was detained at the grocery store he runs with his wife in Baiyin, in the northwest province of Gansu, Chinese media reported.

China's Ministry of Public Security says after his arrest Gao had confessed to 11 murders in Gansu and the neighbouring region of Inner Mongolia between 1988 and 2002.

Gao allegedly targeted young women wearing red and followed them home to rape and kill them, often cutting their throat and mutilating their bodies, according to reports.

The youngest victim was eight years old.

Some victims also had their reproductive organs removed.

"The suspect has a sexual perversion and hates women," police said in 2004, when they linked the crimes for the first time and offered a reward of 200,000 yuan (around $40,000) for information leading to an arrest.

"He's reclusive and unsociable, but patient," they said at the time.

The original Jack the Ripper was a serial killer active in east London in the late Victorian era, who is widely believed to have murdered five women, mutilating several of them.